Police: Man injured in afternoon shooting in York City Wednesday

A man was injured as a result of multiple gunshot wounds during an afternoon shooting on Wednesday in York City, according to police.

The 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital for treatment shortly after police arrived to the scene at 3:45 p.m. in the area of East Maple Street and Court Avenue, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact York City Police by calling the tip line at ‪717-849-2204 or calling the department directly at 717-846-1234.

Individuals with information can also send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

