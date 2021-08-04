Judge: Man asked underage York Co. girl for nude pics

A York County judge handed down a prison sentence for a New Jersey man accused of receiving nude photos with an underage girl.

Judge Gregory Snyder sentenced Richard Larriviere, 23, of Fair Lawn, to nine-to-23 months in the York County Prison on one count of child pornography possession, a third-degree felony. Larriviere pleaded guilty to that charge earlier this year and, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed three other felonies — unlawful contact with a minor, corrupting a minor and criminal use of a communications facility..

The charges stem from allegations Larriviere communicated with an underage girl and asked her for nude pictures, police said. During interviews with police, the girl said she did send nude pictures to Larriviere, that she told him her age and that their conversations were sexual in nature.

Larriviere acknowledged receiving the girl's photos and told police he should have stopped speaking with her because she was underage, according to police.

When his prison sentence expires, Larriviere must also complete three years of probation and fulfill sex offender registration requirements.