Glen Rock man pleads guilty to child sex assault

A man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an underage girl in York County.

James Edward Neal, 57, of Glen Rock, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent sexual assault of a person younger than 13, a third-degree felony, in York County's Court of Common Pleas. Several other felonies and misdemeanors, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, incest of a minor and corrupting a minor were dismissed by prosecutors.

Police accused Neal of sexually assaulting the girl over a six-year span, between 2012 and 2018.

"(The victim) related there were nights she would feel uncomfortable around Neal, so she would run to her room and lock her door," Pennsylvania state Trooper Michael Dugan wrote in a criminal complaint. Officers arrested Neal in July 2020.

Neal faces about two years in prison, a sentence that was agreed upon by the victim and her family, senior deputy prosecutor Taylor Katherman said. Neal will have to complete a sex offender assessment prior to his sentencing.

