Case against woman accused of stealing GOP flyers in West York dismissed

All charges were dismissed for a Maryland woman accused of taking Republican political flyers out of two West York residents' mailboxes.

Misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, theft and receiving stolen property against the woman, a 59-year-old Baltimore resident, were dropped, and York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness accepted a request to have the case expunged, according to a copy of the order.

The charges stem from an incident in November 2020, when the woman was in the area going door-to-door distributing flyers for the Democratic Party. A witness called police after watching the woman take something out of a resident's mailbox.

Police spoke to the woman, who told an officer that she saw Republican political literature in two mailboxes. She said she believed the flyers were placed into the boxes illegally, and she removed them; the woman had the two flyers with her and handed them over to the officer.

As a part of the case's expungement, which went into effect June 12, all law enforcement agencies must destroy any criminal records of the case, the judge's order states.