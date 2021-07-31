Court targets fall retrial for murder suspect

A man who successfully appealed his York County murder conviction could get a new trial as early as November.

Jacquez Davon Brown, 25, of York City, appeared in York County's Court of Common Pleas for a pretrial hearing on Friday.

In 2013, a York County jury convicted Brown of first-degree murder for the 2011 fatal shooting of Tony Wasilewski, 19, on East Princess Street. Brown, who was 15 years old at the time, allegedly shot Wasilewski after robbing him of his phone hours earlier.

Brown was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. He won a new trial on appeal after claiming he received ineffective assistance from his trial attorney, Gary Kelley, who didn't call an eyewitness to the witness stand.

More:New trial for York City man convicted as teen of murder

In court Friday, both the prosecution and defense said they needed more time to consult with expert witnesses ahead of the pending retrial. Defense attorney Heather Reiner told Judge Gregory Snyder that both sides wanted to go to trial in November, or December at the latest.

Snyder set another pretrial hearing for Aug. 6. Brown is being held in the York County Prison.