Coroner identifies York City shooting victim

The county coroner's office identified the victim of Wednesday's fatal shooting in York City as a 19-year-old West Market Street resident.

Image Greer, of the 500 block of West Market Street, died at about 1:15 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Green Street, a coroner's release states.

More:Coroner: Man shot to death early Wednesday morning in York City

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, determining that Greer's death was a homicide.

York City Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can provide tips to police through the CRIMEWATCH app or at yorkcitypolice.com. People can also call in tips by dialing the department's tip line, 717-849-2204.