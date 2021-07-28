Wrightsville man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A Wrightsville man accused of uploading more than 300 child pornography photos online pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges.

Nicholas Eric Strausbaugh, 48, pleaded guilty in York County's Court of Common Pleas to two counts of child pornography and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, according to court records. Other counts, including disseminating child pornography and drug paraphernalia possession, were dismissed by prosecutors.

Hellam Township police and the York County District Attorney's office began investigating Strausbaugh in May 2020 after authorities learned that hundreds of pornographic images of children were uploaded to a Google account in Strausbaugh's name, according to a criminal complaint. That account uploaded 304 child porn images between July 2019 and April 2020, police said.

Strausbaugh was arrested May 15, 2020, and has been held in the York County Prison on $75,000 bail ever since, court records state. Judge Craig T. Trebilcock ordered Strausbaugh to complete a sex offender assessment prior to his sentencing, which is set for Nov. 8.

