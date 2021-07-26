'We love her': Victim forgives woman who hit him with car

After a woman intentionally rammed her car into two relatives following a domestic dispute, one victim spoke in support of her in court Monday.

Sajai Lynette Jackson, 40, of York City, pleaded guilty in York County's Court of Common Pleas to one count of first-degree felony aggravated assault. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dismissed 12 other felony and misdemeanor charges, including two counts of attempted homicide.

Judge Harry M. Ness then sentenced Jackson to a term of between 11 and 23 months in the York County Prison. She'll get credit for nine months served in the county prison.

Jackson's charges stem from a May 2020 incident in the 1000 block of North George Street.

Police said Jackson, while behind the wheel of a car, confronted two relatives outside their home. Jackson first struck a man before driving into the woman, pinning her in between two vehicles.

The man struck by Jackson's car made a statement to the judge.

"She's family," the man said. "We love her and we just want it to be over with and for her to be alright."

As a part of her sentence, Jackson must have "no abusive contact" with her family and continue to receive therapy, Ness said.