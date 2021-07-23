Man arrested in York County on federal gun charges

Staff reports

A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon found in York County who allegedly illegally possessed a handgun and was in the country unlawfully. Another man found in York County also faces charges an illegal immigration charge.

Anthony Rodriguez-Ortiz, 33, was arrested in June on these charges: illegal re-entry into the United States after being previously deported, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez-Ortiz was deported to the Dominican Republic in December 2013, and allegedly illegally re-entered the country at some point after purportedly "eluding examination or inspection by immigration officers," the release states.

Rodriguez-Ortiz faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years if convicted, according to the release.

Another man, Guadalupe Diaz-Hernandez, 30, was arrested in York County in late June, on one count of illegal re-entry, the release states. Diaz-Hernandez allegedly returned to the U.S. illegally after he was deported to Mexico in October 2013.

Diaz-Hernandez faces a maximum two-year prison term, with supervised release, and a potential fine.