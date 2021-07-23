Man accused of shooting 13-year-old extradited back to York County

A man charged with shooting a 13-year-old in York City has been extradited back to York County and now has a court date.

Darryl Ellis Peeples, 37, of York City, was transferred to the York County Prison on July 15 after his June 30 arrest in DeKalb County, Georgia, according to York City Police Lt. Dan Lentz.

Peeples faces felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm relating to the March 27 shooting of a boy on South Newberry Street.

Peeples allegedly shot the 13-year-old in the buttocks as the boy and another teen fled the area, according to police.

Peeples' nephew, 16-year-old Tyree Smart, was fatally shot on West Newton Avenue in March. After Smart's death, Peeples allegedly made a comment in front of police that he would kill the person responsible for shooting his nephew; police previously said that the 13-year-old was in a fight with Smart prior to his shooting death.

Police have since arrested a suspect in Smart's shooting, 15-year-old Alexis Cado-Suero. Cado-Suero was taken into custody in May after police issued warrants for his arrest a month earlier.

Peeples had an initial court appearance in Magisterial District Judge Joel Toluba's court on July 15, and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.