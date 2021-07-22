Hanover man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A Hanover man who was facing more than 50 charges related to child pornography pleaded guilty to a handful of felonies on Friday.

Wilhelm Charles Leimbach, 54, pleaded guilty in the York County Court of Common Pleas to three counts of third-degree felony child pornography possession and one count of third-degree felony criminal use of a communications facility, according to court records. Fifty-two other counts of child porn possession were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Penn Township Police launched an investigation into Leimbach in April 2019 after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a IP address linked to a child porn image, according to a criminal complaint.

More:Police: Man suspects wife is cheating, pulls fire alarm at Manchester hotel

More:'My boyfriend is going to kill you': Police say woman deterred attempted rape in grocery store

Police and members of the state attorney general's office conducted a search warrant at Leimbach's home on July 12, 2019, and seized his laptop and a USB drive, the complaint states. A search of the devices revealed several dozen pornographic images and videos involving children.

Leimbach had been out of jail since July 19, 2019, after posting a $75,000 bail, but that bail was revoked by Judge Harry M. Ness after his guilty plea and he was taken back to the York County Prison.

Leimbach has a bail hearing scheduled for Aug. 24 and a Nov. 1 sentencing hearing.