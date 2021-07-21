Police trying to identify man who robbed Penn Township bank

Police in Penn Township want the public to help identify a man who robbed a bank Monday.

The incident occurred at 1:08 p.m. Monday at the BB&T Bank at 1345 Baltimore St. in Penn Township.

A man walked into the bank, demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a release from Penn Township Police.

Police said the robber was a white man, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, wearing glasses, a face mask, black jacket, black pants, white shoes and a blue New York Mets hat.

Anyone with information on the man's identity can contact Detective Nate Behrendt at 717-637-8751, or by e-mail at nbehrendt@pennpolice.com.