Police: Man was DUI when he struck motorcyclist on I-83

Police arrested a man who allegedly drove intoxicated, struck a motorcyclist on Interstate 83 in Manchester Township and fled the scene.

Joshua Taylor Winters, 34, of Palmyra, Lebanon County, was charged with three felonies: aggravated vehicular assault while under the influence, aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury. Winters was also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence and reckless endangerment, along with other traffic violations.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. July 15 on Interstate 83 southbound near the Locust Lane overpass, according to a criminal complaint. State troopers were notified that a vehicle struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene, and that the driver of the motorcycle was "in and out of consciousness."

A witness told a trooper a white Buick, in the right-hand lane, was driving "erratically" and swerved into the left-hand lane, striking the motorcycle before driving away from the crash scene, the complaint states. The motorcycle driver, identified as a 26-year-old Harrisburg man, suffered a broken leg and broken wrist and was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he later spoke to law enforcement.

A witness followed the Buick until troopers stopped it at Exit 24 and learned it was allegedly being driven by Winters. Law enforcement had him take field sobriety tests, and he allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed a portable breath test, according to the complaint.

Winters was taken to the York County Prison, where he remains after being unable to post $25,000 bail, according to court records. He was arraigned on Friday has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.