Police: Suspect used phony prescriptions to get drugs in York Township

Police want the public to help them identify a man who allegedly fraudulently obtained prescriptions at a local pharmacy.

York Area Regional Police said the man in this photo allegedly used forged or stolen prescriptions to get narcotics at the CVS Pharmacy on South Queen Street in York Township, according to the department's Facebook page.

People can submit tips by calling 911 or by emailing York County Crime Stoppers, york.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/submit-tip.

