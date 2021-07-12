Police: Man steals $1,400 worth of groceries from York Township store

Police have asked the public to identify a man suspected of stealing groceries from a local supermarket.

The York Area Regional Police Department said that, on July 1, a man allegedly took $1,400 worth of groceries from Weis Markets in Queensgate Towne Center in York Township, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The man allegedly fled the area in a black VW Routan with a Pennsylvania license plate similar to LMW240.

"Please help us to identify this male. You guys have been on top of things recently," the post states. "I know the mask does not help but his eyes are distinct."

People can submit tips by calling 911 or by emailing York County Crime Stoppers, york.crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers/submit-tip.