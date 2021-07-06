Red Lion sex assault suspect sentenced

A Red Lion man wa sentenced in York County's Court of Common Pleas Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to charges relating to an attempted rape.

President Judge Maria Musti Cook sentenced Abraham Perez, 23, to a term of 11 to 23 months in the York County Prison, along with three years of probation after his release.

Perez, who appeared in court from the county prison via video feed, previously pleaded guilty in March to second-degree felony strangulation and first-degree misdemeanor attempted indecent assault, according to court records. That was part of a plea agreement; prosecutors dismissed other counts including attempted rape, false imprisonment and simple assault after Perez's plea.

The case stems from an incident in October 2019. Law enforcement accused Perez of punching and choking a woman during a rape attempt at a Red Lion home. Police said Perez prevented the woman from leaving and held a bleach-soaked rag to her face during the attack.

As a part of his sentence, Perez must register as a sex offender. The judge did not order any restitution.