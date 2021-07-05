Police: Shots fired into West York home

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a West York home Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Poplar Street, West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps said.

Several people were inside the home when multiple shots were fired into the residence, but no one was struck.

"We’re currently investigating and think we’ll develop a suspect quick," Millsaps said.

Anyone with information can contact the police department on its website, www.wybpd.org/contact, or at 717-854-1975.

More:West York Police identify boy, 8, who died after Saturday fire

More:Police: 18-year-old injured in Fourth of July shooting in York City

More:Coroner IDs man who drowned at Codorus State Park on Saturday