Police: Goldsboro man attacked brother with knife

Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a knife.

Jeffrey S. Kelly, 33, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanors, including simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime, according to court records.

The alleged attack occurred Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hill Point Drive, according to a release from Newberry Township Police. A witness claimed Kelly was armed with a knife and attacked his brother.

The brother, age 30, suffered injuries to his hand and face as a result of the attack, the release states.

Kelly was arrested and taken to the York County Prison, where he's being held on $100,000 bail, court records state. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21.

