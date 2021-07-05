Police: 18-year-old injured in Fourth of July shooting in York City

An 18-year-old man was injured during a shooting on the Fourth of July in York City, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident at 5:52 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Upon arrival, police found the victim, who was later transported to York Hospital and treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anybody with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or call the tip line at 717-849-2204.

