Suspect in West York Valentine's Day slaying arraigned in common pleas court

A York City resident accused of fatally shooting a man earlier this year was arraigned in York County Court Wednesday morning.

Ronald Cilik Boyd Jr., 29, of the 400 block of East Prospect Street, was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge before Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook.

Boyd Jr. was arrested in early April after he allegedly shot and killed Angel Perez II, 30, outside a restaurant in the 1400 block of West Market St. in West York on Feb. 14. There was a party happening at the establishment at the time when Boyd allegedly fired at Perez outside the building, according to charging documents.

Perez, of Marion Road in Springettsbury Township, was struck multiple times and was later pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Boyd Jr. remains in the York County Prison without bond as of Wednesday afternoon, York County DA spokesman Kyle King said. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for Aug. 16.