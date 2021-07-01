Prison time for man who sexually assaulted woman after night at Springettsbury bar

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

A judge sentenced a Lancaster County man to prison after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a car in Springettsbury Township.

Ray Edward Hoffman, 26, of the 800 block of Spruce Street in Columbia, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault without consent earlier this year, according to court records. Other counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault, were dismissed by prosecutors.

On June 7, Judge Craig Trebilcock sentenced Hoffman to a term of two to four years in prison, plus another four years of probation once he’s released, court records state.

Hoffman’s charges stemmed from a sexual assault accusation in December 2019. A woman told police she met Hoffman in a Springettsbury Township bar, and after a night where she drank too much, Hoffman got into her car with her, groped her and sexually assaulted her; Hoffman later admitted to the attack and apologized to the woman during a phone call, which was being recorded by law enforcement.

As a part of the sentence, Hoffman was ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution and have no contact with the victim, court records state.

Court records do not state where Hoffman is serving his sentence.