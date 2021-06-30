Police: Woman charged with vandalizing South Mountain Elementary School

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

Police arrested a woman who allegedly carved inappropriate words and images onto Northern York County School Dis property.

The suspect, a 19-year-old woman from Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor institutional vandalism, according to an affidavit.

Staff at South Mountain Elementary School in Franklin Township contacted a Northern York County Regional Police officer after learning someone vandalized the outside of the school over the Memorial Day weekend, the affidavit states.

More:Police: Deputy stabbed by needle in suspect's underwear

More:Coroner: Fairview Twp. woman's death ruled a homicide

Several obscene words and images had been scratched into school doors and playground equipment “where the children would play at recess,” the officer wrote.

The officer met with the woman, who allegedly admitted to causing the damage. A school employee told police that the vandalism amounted to about $1,200 worth of damage, according to the affidavit.

The woman was released from police custody on her own recognizance, court records state. She was arraigned in district court on Friday and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 9.

Another person, a juvenile, also allegedly admitted to causing damage at the school. Court records do not indicate if the juvenile was also charged.