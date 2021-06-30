Police: Officer stabbed by needle in suspect's underwear

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

A York City man faces an assault charge after a deputy was allegedly stabbed by a needle in the suspect’s underwear.

The suspect, a 27-year-old man of the 900 block of East Princess Street, was charged with three misdemeanors: simple assault, possessing a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia, according to an affidavit.

The incident occurred after a Northern York County Regional Police officer traveled to a hotel in Manchester Township on Friday for a report of a possible overdose. The officer went to the hotel room and found a man and woman inside, both of whom denied medical attention, the affidavit states.

Officers then took both people into custody on outstanding warrants.

While at central booking, an officer noticed that something appeared to be concealed inside the man’s underwear. When a deputy reached inside to search, the deputy was poked by a needle, according to the affidavit. Law enforcement found a needle, cap and a bag of pills in the man’s underwear.

The deputy had a “small bubble” on his hand where it was poked, and the deputy said they would get checked out at a hospital, the affidavit states.

The man remains incarcerated in the York County Prison after being unable to post $75,000 bail. He was arraigned in district court Friday and has a preliminary hearing set for July 8.