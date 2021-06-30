Harrisburg man pleads guilty, sentenced to probation for sexual assault

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

A Harrisburg man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Newberry Township pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Nigel Jarell Lane, 21, pleaded guilty in the York County Court of Common Pleas earlier this month to one count of misdemeanor indecent assault, according to court records. Two other felony counts — rape and sexual assault — were dismissed by prosecutors.

On June 7, Judge Craig Trebilcock sentenced Lane to two years of probation.

The indecent assault charge relates to an accusation that Lane engaged in sexual conduct with an intoxicated woman in Newberry Township in June 2018, court records state. The woman told police she stopped Lane when he tried to touch her sexually, and woke up the next morning believing that he had sexually assaulted her while she slept.

As a part of his sentence, Lane must complete sex offender treatment and abide by rules set by the probation department.