Police: Two juveniles were driving stolen car in York City; one had gun

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

York City Police arrested two juveniles who were allegedly riding in a stolen car.

On Thursday, officers in the 200 block of East Princess Street saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a news release. Police lost sight of the vehicle but later found it unoccupied nearby.

Police then saw two juveniles walking from the scene and identified them as the driver and passenger of the stolen vehicle, the release states.

Officers arrested the pair on charges of receiving stolen property; police also allegedly found the driver with a stolen firearm and charged them with additional weapons offenses.

More:Police: Can you identify this York City burglary suspect?

More:York County coroner identifies woman killed in Fairview Township domestic incident

More:Coroner identifies teen dirt bike rider killed in York City crash