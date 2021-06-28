Police: Can you identify this York City burglary suspect?

Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in a burglary in York City.

The incident occurred either Sunday night or Monday morning in the 500 block of East Market Street, according to a news release from York City Police.

“We are asking for help in identifying the suspect in the photo attached,” the release states.

People can submit tips by calling the police department’s tip line, 717-849-2204, by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org or by visiting the Crimewatch website, york.crimewatchpa.com, or at yorkcitypolice.com.