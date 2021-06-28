No charges yet in death of woman found shot multiple times in Fairview Township home

Tina Locurto and Brandon Addeo

York Dispatch

No charges have been filed yet after a woman was found dead in Fairview Township on Saturday morning.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Catherine Hartman, 51. The coroner’s office has not yet released her cause of death.

Fairview Township Police responded to a reported assault at 9:54 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road, according to police.

Hartman had been shot multiple times, and she had died when police arrived, Fairview Township Police Chief Jason Loper said.

A man who was walking around the home also had a gun injury to his face, police said. The man is the woman’s boyfriend, according to police, but they have not released his name.

“He’s seeking medical treatment,” Loper said. “To the best of my knowledge, he’s in stable condition.”

Investigators found a 9 mm handgun at the scene, Loper said.

It’s not clear exactly what occurred at the home; police did not release those details, citing the ongoing investigation. Police hadn't filed any charges as of Monday afternoon, Loper said.

“I would hope we’re able to release more over the next day or two,” the chief said.

A neighbor told The York Dispatch that they did not know much about the residents in the home because they just moved in recently. Neither the neighbor nor Loper were aware of any past incidents at the home requiring police intervention.

An autopsy on Hartman was performed Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown. The results of the autopsy had not been released as of about 3:30 p.m. Monday.