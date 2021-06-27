Police: Woman dies in domestic incident in Fairview Township

A woman is dead after a domestic-related incident in Fairview Township on Saturday morning, police said.

Fairview Township Police responded to the incident at 9:54 a.m. Saturday in in the 600 block of Pleasant View Road after receiving a report of an assault, according to police.

Upon arrival, police found a woman dead as a result of a gun injury. A man who was walking around the home also had a gun injury to his face, police allege.

"The incident appears to be domestic related and is contained," according to a news release. "There is no danger to the public."

Fairview Township Police is continuing to investigate this incident.

Anybody with information regarding this shooting can contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip by visiting https://york.crimewatchpa.com/fairviewtwppd/submit-tip.

This is a breaking story, check back later for more information.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.