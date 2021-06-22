Police: Truck driver who caused Route 30 shutdown fled crash scene

Police are looking for a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Route 30 after his tractor-trailer overturned and left the road closed for four hours Monday.

Hellam Township Police suspect the diver was under the influence at the time of the crash, which occurred at 12:09 p.m. between the Hallam and Wrightsville exits, according to Chief J. Douglas Pollock.

"We searched pretty hard for him; we called the canines in," he said Tuesday. "We think he got picked up."

More:Police: One dead, six injured in head-on crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

Though some details of the crash are still undetermined, preliminary investigations at the scene suggest the driver was heading east in the left lane of Route 30 when he drifted off the road and hit a guard rail, Pollock said.

At the crash, Hellam Township Police found a half-smoked marijuana cigarette, a bag of unidentified pills and empty beer cans, he added.

Witnesses told police they saw the driver flee down an embankment on Accomac Road, but officers could not locate him, according to Pollock.

"We had pallets and cases of water all over the place," the chief said. "You don't just have a one-vehicle crash (on Route 30). We got lucky no one else got hurt."

Investigators believe they know the identity of the driver, based on a signature provided when the driver picked up the pallets of water bottles, Officer Barry Mills said.

Several witnesses will be taking part in a photo lineup to help police positively identify the suspect, he added.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.