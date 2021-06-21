CRIME

Police: One dead after Sunday night shooting in York City

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
One man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in York City.

York City Police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:44 p.m. in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue — where they discovered a 33-year-old man who was injured, police said.

The victim was taken to York Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

