Police: One dead after Sunday night shooting in York City

One man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in York City.

York City Police responded to a report of shots fired at 9:44 p.m. in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue — where they discovered a 33-year-old man who was injured, police said.

The victim was taken to York Hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to a news release.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling York City Police at 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234.

