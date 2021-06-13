Police: Fire at abandoned Shrewsbury Township home was arson

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking any information related to an arson incident at an abandoned home.

A fire was reported at 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 15127 Thompson Road in Shrewsbury Township, according to police.

After further investigation, police found a discharged Roman candle firework near the home, and the incident was ruled arson, police said.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police York Station by calling 717-428-1011.

