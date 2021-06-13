Police: Man injured in Saturday afternoon shooting in York City

One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in York City, according to police.

York City Police responded to the incident at 4:47 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police found several shell casings but could not find the victim, police said.

Less than 30 minutes later, however, a 27-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in a privately owned vehicle, according to the news release

The man's gunshot wound injuries were not life-threatening, York City Police said.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information regarding is asked to email abaez@yorkcity.org or call York City Police at 717-849- 2204 or ‪717-846-1234.

