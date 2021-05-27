Police: Rifle-toting dad rode bike toward daughter's home after threatening to kill son-in-law

State troopers arrested a northern York County man after he was spotted riding his bicycle toward his married daughter's home while carrying a rifle, a short time after threatening to kill her husband, according to police allegations.

Roger O'Dell Asbury claimed he was simply "varmint hunting," charging documents state.

Asbury, 39, of the 1800 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township, remains in York County Prison on $30,000 bail, charged with the misdemeanors of simple assault, making terroristic threats and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as with the summary offenses of public drunkenness, harassment, criminal mischief and hunting without a license.

According to charging documents, troopers were called to the home of Asbury's daughter and son-in-law on Nailor Road in Washington Township the night of May 8 after the couple came home about 8:50 p.m. to find Asbury on their front porch, yelling obscenities and throwing things around.

He was intoxicated and was asked to leave, which prompted him to start yelling at his daughter, police said.

After being told to leave a second time, Asbury attacked his son-in-law and tried to push him off the porch but was "put on the ground," documents allege.

He then got up, told his son-in-law, "I'm coming back to blow your head off" and left on foot, according to charging documents.

About a half-hour later, a friend of Asbury's daughter and son-in-law happened to be driving in the area and spotted Asbury riding his bicycle on Nailor Road toward his daughter's home, police said.

Asbury was dressed entirely in camouflage, had a .22-caliber rifle "strapped to his person" and was about a half-mile away from his daughter's home, documents state.

The friend knew about the earlier confrontation, so she alerted Asbury's daughter and son-in-law right away, then called state police, according to documents.

That friend told troopers she last saw Asbury getting off his bicycle and walking into the woods toward his daughter's home, police said.

Troopers tracked down Asbury about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bentz Mill and Nailor roads, still in possession of the rifle and 31 rounds of ammunition, according to charging documents.

"When Asbury was asked what he was doing out in the woods with his rifle, he replied that he was 'varmint hunting,'" documents state. Police said he didn't have a hunting license.

Asbury was visibly intoxicated and in possession of a marijuana pipe, police allege.

It's unclear if he has retained an attorney.

