York County jury acquits man of New Freedom parking-lot rape in under an hour

A York County jury deliberated for 40 minutes on Tuesday afternoon before clearing a Maryland doctor of rape and all related charges.

Haris Muhammad, 34, of Towson, was acquitted of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and indecent assault, according to court records.

Prosecutors had alleged Muhammad sexually assaulted a woman in her truck in November 2018 after the two met for a blind date at a bar in New Freedom.

Muhammad took the stand in his own defense and told jurors the sexual encounter was consensual, according to his attorney, Heather Reiner.

"When they read the verdict, he was sobbing," she told The York Dispatch. "He said, 'Two years of my life — I can finally get my life back.'"

He was not only in jeopardy of losing his job as a doctor, he also faced deportation back to Pakistan if he'd been found guilty of the felony charges that had been lodged against him, according to Reiner.

"I truly believed he was innocent and I think (the jury) knew that," she said. "He was on the verge of losing everything. It feels really good for him to be vindicated, because that's scary. … His whole life he's worked to be a doctor."

Muhammad hired his own private investigator and passed a polygraph (lie-detector) test, according to Reiner.

The background: Muhammad and the woman met online through the OkCupid dating website and agreed to meet at a bar-and-grill restaurant in New Freedom, police have said.

"They ended up having sex in the parking lot, then she posted on Facebook that she was raped," Reiner said. "She didn't call the police."

The woman later went to a local hospital at the urging of her Facebook friends, the attorney said. Once at the hospital, the woman asked staff there to call authorities, according to Reiner.

The trial began Monday morning with jury selection, Reiner said, and two other physicians testified on Muhammad's behalf.

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the trial for more than a year, according to the attorney, who said a firm trial date had been set for the third week of March 2020. But in York County and elsewhere around the country, the pandemic forced courts to suspend jury trials.

"This got bumped back multiple times by COVID," Reiner said of the trial. "He's going to be cleared to go back to work now."

