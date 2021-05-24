Police: Three injured in two shootings in York City

Three people were injured in two shootings over the weekend in York City, according to police.

Police were notified of the first shooting at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the first block of East Maple Street. The second shooting came at 4:42 p.m. Sunday in the area of South Queen Street and East College Avenue, according to news releases from York City Police.

On Saturday, police were notified when a 19-year-old man arrived at York Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle, police said.

On Sunday, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to York Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive, according to the release.

Anybody with information regarding these two incidents is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234. Individuals can also send an email to abaez@yorkcity.org.

