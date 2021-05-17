Police: One injured in North York shooting

One man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting in North York, according to police.

A 19-year-old man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital with a grazing wound to his head following a shooting at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North George Street, Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release.

Police responded to the incident after residents reported hearing up to 10 shots fired, according to the release.

Surveillance footage later revealed one person in a blue Ford Fusion was shooting at 20-year-old Josiah Wilson, of York City, who fired shots back from the lawn of a home, Northern Regional Police said.

Video footage from the area showed that the Ford Fusion was at North George Street and First Avenue when Wilson approached and began talking with the occupants. With a handgun out, Wilson attempted to open the passenger door before walking away, police allege.

"An unknown actor from inside of the Ford begins shooting at Josiah Wilson," according to the news release. "Josiah Wilson returns fire at the occupants of the Ford."

The Ford was hit with at least one round, and broken glass from the vehicle was left at the scene as the car fled south on North George Street, police said. It's unclear how the 19-year-old was wounded during the exchange of gunfire; police are still investigating.

Police located Wilson, who had fled east from the scene, at Willis Run, behind Small Athletic Field, according to police.

"Josiah Wilson advised that he had an issue with the occupants of the Ford Fusion because they had been harassing his younger sister," police allege. "He would not identify the occupants of the Ford Fusion."

Wilson was arraigned and charged with attempted aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, propulsion of missiles into occupied vehicles, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana, the release stated.

Wilson is in York County Prison with bail set at $50,000, according to the news release. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27 before District Judge Jennifer Clancy.

Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-8355 or email police at tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.