Prison for felon who fired gun at crowded York block party, shot woman

A felon has been sentenced to state prison for shooting a woman and endangering about 150 other people when he fired a handgun during a York City block party.

York City Police said Khalic "Buddha" Cross went on the lam afterward. He was captured less than a month later in Suffolk, Virginia, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

At the time of the capture, York Mayor Michael Helfrich called Cross York's most wanted fugitive, and police had warned the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cross, 27, pleaded guilty Friday in York County Court to the first-degree felonies of aggravated assault and being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, plus two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, court records state.

He shot Nena Gilbert, who was 47 at the time. Police said they didn't think she was his intended target.

Cross had originally been charged with about 150 counts of reckless endangerment. In York County, it's not unusual for prosecutors to combine that many counts for a single offense into fewer all-encompassing counts.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, Cross was sentenced by presiding Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder to seven to 15 years in state prison and given credit for the 651 days he's already spent locked up on the case, court records state.

His defense attorney, Aaron Holt, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

The shootout: Gunfire erupted about 2 a.m. July 14, 2019, during the party, which was in the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue, police said. There were about 150 people there at the time, according to police.

Court documents state Cross arrived about 2 a.m. and said "party over" when another man, who was not identified, approached him.

Both men had guns and Cross started firing his in the air, according to police.

Gilbert, who was hosting the party, was up the street at a family member's home and was walking toward Cross when he started firing in the air, police said.

Gilbert began running in response to the gunfire, but was shot in the leg as she ran. She survived her wound.

Partygoers scattered and a group of men got on top of Cross to get him out of the area. He got into an SUV and headed south on South Newberry Street, then came around the block. Police said shots were fired out of the SUV, as well.

Investigators found more than 40 shell casings at the scene, and a home and a vehicle were damaged by bullets, police have said.

Cross was the victim of a shooting himself, according to police, who said he was one of six people shot at a party in the 600 block of Manor Street on Dec. 29, 2012.

