Police: Woman used steak knife to attack another in Manchester Twp. diner

A York City woman allegedly attacked another woman with a knife while inside Round the Clock Diner in Manchester Township over a man to whom both women have ties, police said.

Quaeisha A. Matthews waited outside a bathroom in the 222 Arsenal Road (Route 30) diner, then charged at Markeeva Miller, stabbing her in the head with a steak knife, according to charging documents.

Matthews, 32, of the 300 block of Smyser Street, has not yet been arraigned on her charges of felony aggravated assault and the misdemeanors of simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to court records. She's also facing a summary harassment count.

Miller suffered a cut on her head, for which she was treated at Memorial Hospital, police said.

Charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional indicate the stabbing happened about 3:15 a.m. April 11. Police filed charges against Matthews on Wednesday.

According to charging documents, two separate fights erupted in the diner around that time, the second one allegedly started by Matthews.

Matthews shares a child with a man who is currently Miller's boyfriend, according to documents, and the two women had previously "had issues."

What video shows: Security video footage from the diner shows that Miller was in the fray of the first fight, but that she emerged from the crowd and walked to a restroom, documents state.

Shortly afternoon, Matthews can be seen walking toward the restroom and grabbing a knife from a table as she did so, police allege.

Matthews stood by the restroom until Miller walked out, which is when "Matthews can be seen charging Miller as she exits the bathroom and making a 'Stabbing' gesture with the hand in which the knife was in," documents state. "They then go out of frame of the camera and then reappear and can be seen fighting."

The two women are separated, after which Matthews throws something at Miller, then both women throw things at each other, police allege.

Miller left the diner and went to the hospital, and Matthews left a short time later, police said.

Charging documents state that Matthews initially claimed she was the one who was stabbed in the head, but security footage didn't support that version of events.

Matthews could not be reached for comment. It's unclear if she's retained an attorney.

