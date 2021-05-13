Police: Bounced bar patron in Hanover pulled out loaded handgun

A man who had been bounced from a Hanover borough restaurant returned with a loaded handgun, according to police, who said no one was hurt.

Douglas Bradley Imhoff, 33, of the 100 block of Northview Drive in Penn Township, remains free on $7,500 bail.

He is charged with the misdemeanors of illegal possession of a weapon, simple assault and disorderly conduct, and with the summary offense of public drunkenness, according to court records.

The illegal gun possession charge falls under the heading of possession of an instrument of crime in Pennsylvania's crime code. The specific section in which Imhoff is charged states that a person is guilty "if he possesses a firearm or other weapon concealed upon his person with intent to employ it criminally."

Imhoff was carrying the 9 mm Glock 48 in a holster in the front of his waistband and does have a valid license to carry, issued in York County, police said.

The allegations: It happened about 2 a.m. April 11 at Bourbon Grill in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, according to Hanover Borough Police.

An employee removed Imhoff from the establishment after Imhoff was in an altercation with another customer, charging documents state.

The employee told officers that while facing away from him, Imhoff pulled a loaded gun from his waistband and started to turn back toward the employee, documents state.

Another person restrained Imhoff and police were called, according to charging documents.

A cellphone number listed for Imhoff wasn't working as of Thursday. It's unclear if he's retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.