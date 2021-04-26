York jury convicts domestic attacker of felonies including sexual assault and strangulation

A Lower Windsor Township man who served prison time for physically attacking his pregnant girlfriend in 2015 is now awaiting sentence for two subsequent attacks on the same woman.

Jurors on Friday convicted Troy David Ames of the felonies of sexual assault, aggravated assault and two counts of strangulation, as well as the misdemeanors of intimidating a witness and two counts each of simple assault and making terroristic threats, according to court records.

Ames, 44, of the East Prospect area, remains in York County Prison awaiting sentencing, which is currently set for July 29 before presiding Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock, court records state.

Defense attorney Heather Reiner said Ames maintains his innocence and plans to appeal the conviction.

According to court documents filed by Lower Windsor Township Police Sgt. Jim Thomas, Ames and the woman were still living together on Oct. 27, 2018, when Ames came home unexpectedly around 3 a.m. very intoxicated and woke her up.

He walked into their bedroom with a large kitchen knife, placed it against her neck and said, "It's time for you to die," documents state.

The woman, whose name The York Dispatch is withholding, tried to call him down and after realizing her wrist had been cut was able to grab the knife by the blade and throw it to the floor, cutting her hands in the process, police said.

Attacked: Ames then pulled her to the floor, where the woman crawled over to the knife and lay atop it, stomach-down, to keep Ames from getting to it, police said.

While she was on the floor, Ames punched her in the back of the head repeatedly and flipped her over so she was lying on her back, documents state.

Ames called her a "cop caller" and said she was the problem between them, according to documents, which state he then put a pillow over her face and pressed down with both hands.

He then wrapped his hands around the woman's neck and started to choke her, documents state and the jury determined. The woman told investigators she felt he was trying to kill her, police said.

Then he stopped, got off the woman and a short time later forced her into the shower with him so he could wash off her bleeding injuries, police said.

While in the shower Ames started kissing the woman and asked her "why she made him hurt her and that it was her fault," court documents state.

Blamed victim: Back in their bedroom after the shower, Ames continued to ask the woman why she'd "made him" attack her, police said.

He then sexually assaulted her and fell asleep, documents state.

About two weeks later, in November 2018, Ames choked the woman again, the jury determined.

He threw her against a wall, put his hands around her neck, squeezed and told her he would kill her, court documents state.

He told her that he was going to bury her body in a hole in an electrical field where his employer was doing business, documents state.

The woman told The York Dispatch on Monday that she's been estranged from Ames for more than two years now and is doing well.

At the time of the attacks, Ames was on probation in York County, court records state.

Prior prison stint: Ames attacked the woman in their home in September 2015 as well, when she was four months pregnant, Lower Windsor Township Police have said.

He repeatedly punched her in the stomach and when she used her hands to protect her stomach, he punched her in the head so many times she threw up, police said at the time. The woman was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said at the time.

Police called the assault "heinous."

Ames was on state parole at the time of the 2015 attack.

He pleaded no contest in February 2016 to simple assault and making terroristic threats and was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison, plus three years' probation, according to court records.

He also was ordered to undergo mental-health and drug and alcohol evaluations and comply with treatment recommendations, court records state.

