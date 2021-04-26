Police: Ex-York man shocked woman's head with stun gun in motel room

A former York man who was staying in a local motel this weekend is now locked up, accused of beating his girlfriend and shocking her in the head with a stun gun, according to police.

Jeffrey Lynn Dorm, 60, of the 6000 block of Guyer Avenue in Philadelphia, remains in York County Prison on $100,000 bail, charged with the misdemeanors of unlawful use of an incapacitation device, simple assault and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon. He's also charged with summary harassment.

After Northern York County Regional Police separated Dorm from his 50-year-old girlfriend, she told an officer that Dorm beats her, charging documents allege.

She also told the officer, "thanks to you, I will be able to get out of here," those documents state.

The woman also told officers she bought the stun gun for protection because Dorm — who is 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds — physically assaults her, charging documents allege.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 at 125 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township about 12:30 a.m. Saturday for multiple reports of someone being assaulted, Northern Regional Police said.

Patrol Officer Brian Schantz wrote in charging documents that he could hear yelling coming from the fourth-floor room where Dorm was staying. Schantz knocked on the door, and Dorm opened it and said, "we're fine. I am going to handle it," documents state.

Dorm told the officer there had been other people in the room who had been fighting, and they had just left, according to police.

Gestured to cop: As Dorm spoke with Schantz, Dorm's girlfriend was sitting on a bed in the room, waving to get the officer's attention and gesturing for him to come inside, documents state.

But when Dorm would turn around and look in her direction, the woman would stop and act as if she'd simply been sitting there, police said.

Schantz noted that the towel Dorm had wrapped around his hand had drops of blood on it, police said. He had a fellow officer who'd just arrived continue speaking with Dorm while Schantz spoke with the woman in the room.

"I immediately noticed a large lump, bruising, and blood above (her) left eye and blood and bruising on the right side of her face near her nose," Schantz wrote in charging documents.

The woman said Dorm punched her in the face and also used her pink stun gun to shock her in the head, above the left eye, documents allege.

Officers then found a pink stun gun in Dorm's pocket, documents state. The only injuries he suffered were cuts to his knuckles from punching the woman, police allege.

In response to Dorm claiming some friends had just left his room after arguing there, Motel 6 employees told police that no one else had been in the room.

It's unclear if Dorm has retained an attorney, and he could not be reached for comment.

