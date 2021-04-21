Probation for York Twp. hotel guest who fired gun through room, nearly hit person outside

A Virginia man has avoided prison for accidentally firing his gun in a York Township hotel room while drunk.

No one was hurt, but a 9 mm bullet went through the room of a sleeping man and an elevator lobby before nearly hitting a woman in the parking lot, according to York Area Regional Police.

Adam David Dietzel, 25, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty in York County Court on Tuesday to reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, he was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to complete and drug and alcohol evaluation, according to court records.

It happened about 5:35 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Holiday Inn Express, 140 Leader Heights Road, court documents state.

A woman in the Holiday Inn's rear parking lot reported that someone fired at her from a hotel window, police said.

Officers investigated at the scene and determined the bullet came from Room 217, where Dietzel was staying, according to court documents.

The bullet from Dietzel's KelTec P-11 handgun went through the wooden door of his hotel room, across the elevator lobby area, through a wall, and then through Room 214, where a man was sleeping at the time, documents state. The noise awakened the man, police said.

The bullet then crashed through an exterior window of Room 214 "and is believed to have traveled across the rear parking lot and within the vicinity of" the woman who reported that someone had fired at her, court documents state.

Dietzel was arrested and later admitted to mistakenly firing a round from his handgun "while manipulating the weapon," according to documents.

Over the limit: He told officers he was in town as part of his job and worked until about midnight, then drank alcohol until the time of the accidental discharge, police said.

A breath test showed his blood-alcohol level to be 0.18%, according to court documents. In Pennsylvania, an adult is driving drunk at 0.08%.

After accidentally firing his gun, Dietzel failed to call 911 or alert hotel staff, according to police.

He told officers he left the gun in Room 217 and "hid the remaining nine live rounds in a tissue box in the bathroom, because he 'panicked' after the incident," court documents state.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers found and seized the KelTec handgun and magazine from Dietzel's room, as well as the nine rounds that were found hidden in the bathroom tissue box, according to documents.

