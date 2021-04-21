Prison for northern York County man who robbed the store where he'd worked

A Goldsboro man has been sentenced to state prison for robbing a Fairview Township convenience story where he had previously worked.

Charles Victor Wurtz Jr., 44, of South York Street, appeared in York County on Tuesday.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced Wurtz to seven to 15 years in prison and gave him credit for the 582 days Wurtz has already spent locked up, awaiting resolution of his case, according to court records.

Ness also ordered the man to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and complete any recommended counseling.

Wurtz pleaded guilty March 16 to first-degree felony robbery. In exchange for his plea, misdemeanor charges were dropped, court records state.

Fairview Township Police said Wurtz donned all black clothing and a mask to rob the Speedway at 486 Fishing Creek Road about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 17, 2019.

He knocked down an employee in the parking lot, pointed a handgun at her and forced her into the store, police said.

Wurtz forced her to open the cash register and told he that he knew she knew the password to get into the register, court documents state.

He ordered her to give him all the money in the register and said he would shoot her if she didn't, documents state.

Wurtz made off with $199, police said.

The employee later told investigators she recognized his voice because they had been co-workers, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.