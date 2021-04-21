Long prison sentence for York man who sexually assaulted girl for years

A York City man who police allege sexually assaulted two girls over the course of a decade could spend three times that in state prison.

Darren Two Feather Dixon, 29, of North Beaver Street, appeared in York County Court on Tuesday, where Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder sentenced him to 15 to 30 years and ordered him to report to prison on May 14, according to court records.

Snyder also deemed Dixon — who is a paraplegic — a sexually violent predator, based on an evaluation performed by the state's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, records state.

York City Police filed charges against Dixon in June 2018.

On Oct. 21 of this year, a jury found Dixon guilty of one count each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and statutory sexual assault, as well as two counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to court records. All those charges are felonies.

Jurors also found Dixon guilty of the misdemeanors of indecent assault of a child less than 13 and corruption of minors, records state, but acquitted him of child rape.

The charges for which he was convicted represent crimes committed against one victim, according to Kyle King, spokesperson for the York County District Attorney's Office.

Dixon still has an open case in York County Court for a second alleged victim, in which he's charged with the felonies of child rape, aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault, as well as the misdemeanors of corruption of a minor and two counts of indecent assault of a child less than 13, court records state.

The background: Dixon sexually assaulted one girl between 2003 and 2011, when she was between about 6 and 14 years old, York City Police have said.

He bribed her and gave her things to convince her to go along with the abuse, according to court documents.

"If she resisted, he would hit her," those documents state.

Dixon sexually assaulted a different girl between 2005 and 2013, when that girl was between the ages of about 5 and 13, according to police.

If she did not do what he told her, he would hit her, pull her hair or otherwise hurt her, police said.

Despite being a paraplegic, he was able to "throw himself" on top of the girl, hold her down with his weight and assault her, court documents state.

The alleged assaults on the girls started when Dixon was about 9 and continued until he was about 22 years old, documents state.

Two of Dixon's adult family members were told about the alleged abuse but did nothing to stop it, according to police allegations.

