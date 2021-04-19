Police: Hanover-area man scammed more than $300K from 30-plus people

An Adams County man scammed more than $300,000 from people using a variety of stories to convince them to financially engage with him, charging documents allege.

Michael William Hertz, 27, now of no fixed address, remains in the Adams County jail on $100,000 bail, according to a Monday news release from the office of Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett.

Charging documents filed by Conewago Township Police in Adams County state that Hertz used a number of scams to trick his own acquaintances as well as online buyers out of cash.

In other cases, he gained access to victims' online payment accounts and stole tens of thousands of dollars from each, documents allege.

Hertz knew most of his 30-plus victims, according to Sinnett's office.

In many cases, Hertz was allegedly able to perpetrate his scams by having his targets send him money through apps such as Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay, Cash App and Zelle, documents state.

In one case he convinced a man to send him a $7,500 check because Hertz supposedly needed to retain an attorney for a large lottery winning, documents state.

In another case, a stranger tried to buy two bottles of absinthe from Hertz online but never got the liquor, police allege. Instead, Hertz was able to get the man's Venmo password and stole a total of about $45,000 in 54 transactions, according to documents.

He also used a scam in which he was purportedly selling weight-lifting equipment on Facebook Marketplace, police allege.

Hertz convinced one would-be buyer there was a issue with Apple Pay, but the victim later realized Hertz had gotten into that account and taken about $23,600, documents state. That victim never received the weight set, police said.

In other cases, Hertz acted as a stockbroker. That scam netted him about $15,585 from one woman alone, documents allege.

Charging documents filed by Patrol Officer Cory Ammerman state that Hertz was scamming people since about December 2018 until last month, for a known total so far of $308,495.

At the time of the scams, Hertz was living in the 600 block of Maple Avenue in Conewago Township, Adams County, police said.

But it appears the investigation into Hertz's actions isn't over yet.

"This affiant is aware of more victims of fraudulent activities and scams employed by Michael Hertz and awaiting statements and transactions records," Ammerman wrote in charging documents.

DA Sinnett is urging people to come forward if they believe they were scammed by Hertz and directed them to contact Conewago Township Police at 717-624-2101.

It's unclear whether Hertz has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.