Federal grand jury indicts York County man, alleges bankruptcy fraud

A federal grand jury has indicted a York County man for allegedly hiding assets during his bankruptcy proceedings.

The indictment was handed down against Christopher Gambrill, 44, of the Windsor area, on Wednesday, according to federal court records in Harrisburg's U.S. Middle District Court.

The indictment states that between December 2016 and September 2017, Gambrill "knowingly and fraudulently" concealed a roughly $125,000 inheritance from a bankruptcy trustee, creditors and others.

The FBI investigated the case, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Gambrill is being charged with the felony of concealment of bankruptcy assets, according to court records.

The maximum possible sentence for the charge is five years in federal prison, supervised release — meaning probation — and a fine, according to Dawn Clark, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

Clark noted that sentencing guidelines take into consideration a number of factors, so the maximum penalty might not be an accurate indicator of the punishment a defendant might receive.

Gambrill and his federal public defender, Melissa Porter, could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

