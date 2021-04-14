Prison for 69-year-old who sold fatal dose of heroin to York woman

A 69-year-old York man has been sentenced to state prison for his role in selling heroin to a woman who overdosed and died from the drug in 2018.

Peter Kenneth Lucas pleaded guilty in York County on Tuesday the first-degree felony of drug delivery resulting in death, court records state.

As part of a negotiated plea agreement, he was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison and given credit for the 740 days he spent locked up awaiting the resolution of his criminal case, records state.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness ordered Lucas to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and to comply with recommended counseling.

Lucas' actions contributed to the overdose death of Carmen Vega, 38, of the York area, Northern York County Regional Police have said.

"He feels terrible about it," his defense attorney, Heather Reiner, told The York Dispatch.

Lucas was given a plea agreement in exchange for him testifying against codefendant Bilal Justice, according to Reiner.

No prior record: "Prior to this, (Lucas) had no criminal record his whole life. He always had a job. He always had a supportive family," she said. "He's lost everything."

Justice, 41, of York City, was sentenced in June to 21 to 42 years in state prison for his role in Vega's death.

A jury found Justice guilty on March 6, 2019, of criminal conspiracy to commit drug delivery resulting in death, plus five counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, one count of conspiracy to commit drug possession with intent to deliver and being a felon in illegal firearm possession, according to court records. All the charges are felonies.

Harlem Nights: Justice possessed and sold hundreds of bags of heroin marked "Harlem Nights" that was coming from Philadelphia and sold some to Lucas, who then sold some of the bags to Vega, according to documents.

Vega, 38, of the York area, fatally overdosed, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Officers found her dead in a room at the Super 8 motel along Arsenal Road (Route 30) in Manchester Township on Dec. 29, 2018, according to court documents.

Toxicology tests determined she died of mixed drug toxicity and that there was the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl and other drugs in the heroin she used, documents state. Near her body were three empty bags of Harlem Nights, according to documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.