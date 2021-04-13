York-area woman now reported missing survived being shot, run over last year

A York-area woman who survived being shot five times, run over by her attackers' car and left for dead on a quiet North Codorus Township road last summer is now missing, according to state police in Carlisle.

Meredith Celeste Wilson Keltner, 28, was last seen on March 28 and last texted someone on April 7, said Trooper Megan Ammerman, a state police spokesperson.

She confirmed to The York Dispatch on Tuesday morning that Keltner being missing isn't believed to be related to her attempted homicide.

The two York City men charged in that attack remain in prison.

Kelter is known to frequent both the York and Carlisle areas — primarily homeless shelters, homeless camps, hotels and motels — and currently doesn't have a working phone, according to Ammerman.

She has a compromised immune system and struggles with mental-health issues and possible drug use, the trooper said.

Keltner was known to stay in close contact with her family, Ammerman said.

Anyone who sees Keltner or knows where she' can be found is asked to call state police in Carlisle at 717-249-2121.

Shot on road: A passerby found Keltner lying on Smyser Road at 9:21 a.m. June 12, about 150 yards from the intersection of Indian Rock Dam Road in North Codorus Township. The small, hilly road is surrounded by thick foliage, and there are only three houses along it.

Roberto Rodriguez III, 20, of the 200 block of East Poplar Street in York City, remains in York County Prison on $200,000 bail, charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

More:Meredith's mystery: Why was the York woman shot and left to die?

More:Meredith's mystery: 2nd man in custody, accused of shooting, running her over

Co-defendant Francisco A. Torres River, 29, of the 200 block of East Princess Street, was arrested about a month after the attack by Philadelphia Police on drug charges, Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash has said.

Torres Rivera will be brought back to York County to be arraigned on his charges of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and aggravated assault, but likely not until his Philadelphia drug charges are resolved, Lash has said.

Northern Regional Police have said Keltner was with Rodriguez and Torres Rivera when they drove to the area, where the men forced her out of Rodriguez's Mazda.

Fearing for her life, she started to walk away, police said.

That's when she was shot five times — in the neck, back, buttocks, thigh and foot, according to court documents.

"Based on medical reports and injuries sustained (by) Keltner, it appears the operator of the vehicle ran over Keltner after she was shot, breaking multiple ribs and her pelvis," documents state.

Investigators determined Keltner was shot at 8:56 a.m. and lay on Smyser Road for 25 minutes until someone saw her and called 911, according to Lash.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.