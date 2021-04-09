Cash reward offered for tips that lead to ID, arrest in York City homicide

Police are offering a cash reward to the person who helps them identify and track down the person or people responsible for the March 8 homicide of Timiere Crosby.

Crosby, 27, of York, was fatally shot in the chest about 11:45 p.m. March 8 in the 800 block of Linden Avenue, according to York City Police.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The shooting happened near Crosby's home.

Tipsters can always remain anonymous, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling the city's crime tip line at 717-849-2204, or its main number, 717-846-1234. Or contact Detective First Class Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or at 717-654-5264.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Or go to the York City Police page on CrimeWatchPA and click on "submit a tip" at the top right of the page to leave information online.

