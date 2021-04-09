PennDOT: Part of Accomac Road to close for months for flooding repairs
CRIME

Cash reward offered for tips that lead to ID, arrest in York City homicide

Liz Evans Scolforo
York Dispatch

Police are offering a cash reward to the person who helps them identify and track down the person or people responsible for the March 8 homicide of Timiere Crosby.

Crosby, 27, of York, was fatally shot in the chest about 11:45 p.m. March 8 in the 800 block of Linden Avenue, according to York City Police.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Memorial flowers rest on a porch at the scene of a shooting that occurred late Monday night is shown in the 800 block of Linden Avenue in York City, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The victim, a 27-year-old York man, died early Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a news release from the York County Coroner. Dawn J. Sagert photo

The shooting happened near Crosby's home.

Tipsters can always remain anonymous, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling the city's crime tip line at 717-849-2204, or its main number, 717-846-1234. Or contact Detective First Class Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or at 717-654-5264.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Timiere Crosby was fatally shot in the 800 block of Linden Avenue on March 8, 2021.

Or go to the York City Police page on CrimeWatchPA and click on "submit a tip" at the top right of the page to leave information online.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.