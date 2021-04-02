York City Police: Warrants issued for alleged killer of Tyree Smart, and for Smart's uncle

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for a teen accused of fatally shooting Tyree Smart, and for Smart's uncle, accused of deliberately shooting a 13-year-old boy, York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said.

Both alleged shooters are on the lam and police are asking for help from the public to track them down.

Alexis Cado-Suero, 15, of York will be charged as an adult with homicide for Smart's death, according to Lt. Daniel Lentz, York City spokesperson.

Smart, 16, of York City, was walking in the 300 block of West Newton Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, when he was fatally shot, police have said.

He was shot in the back and died at the scene of chest wounds, despite efforts to resuscitate him, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Darryl Ellis Peeples is also a fugitive, police said.

Peeples, 37, of York will be charged with attempted homicide once captured, according to Lentz.

Did uncle retaliate? He is Smart's uncle and allegedly made a statement in front of police on March 27 that he was going to kill the person who killed his nephew, Lentz said.

Peeples was in a car on Monday when he spotted a 13-year-old boy, jumped out of the vehicle he was in and fired at the boy and another teen from about 2 feet away, according to the lieutenant.

The boys ran away, but the 13-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left buttocks, according to police, who said the boy will survive his wound.

It happened about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Newberry Street, police said.

The boy told investigators he'd been in a fight several weeks ago with Smart and that afterward, Smart's uncle came to pick up Smart, according to Lentz.

The boy told detectives it was the same man who shot him on Monday.

A second witness also identified Peeples as having shot the 13-year-old, Lentz said.

Once arrested, Peeples will be charged with two counts each of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, plus the charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, according to online court records from the office of District Judge Joel Toluba.

'Not easy': York City Detective First Class Andy Baez said Smart's homicide was difficult to solve, but that police got help from the community in identifying the alleged teen shooter.

"This one was not easy," he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Peeples or Cado-Suero is asked to alert police, who said tipsters can always remain anonymous.

Email tips to Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, or call the city's anonymous crime tip line at 717-849-2204, or call York City Police at 717-846-1234.

Tipsters can also call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS, or submit at tip at CrimeWatch PA at https://york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkpd and click on the "submit a tip."

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.